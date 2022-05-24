This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Quad leaders are also set to discuss the Russian military offensive in Ukraine and the humanitarian as well as security implications of the conflict.
-The four Indo-Pacific leaders of the "Quad" grouping vowed on Tuesday to stand together for a free and open region at the start of talks, vowing also to work on fighting climate change.
US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also hold bilateral meetings, with Modi set to meet Kishida for talks and a working dinner after the larger talks have finished.
“Despite the adverse situation of COVID19, we've increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation & other areas. It has ensured peace, prosperity&stability in Indo-Pacific," said PM Narendra Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit.
“Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers," PM Modi further said.
PM Modi said,"At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us. and today, Quad's scope has become comprehensive and its identity became significant"
US President Joe Biden said,"Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners."
"We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. My govt will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050," said Australian PM Albanese
"We will bring more resources & energies to securing our region as we enter a new & more complex phase in the Pacific strategic environment. We'll continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends & collectively stand for each other," Australian PM Albanese further said.
"We should listen carefully to voices of the countries in the ASEAN,South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries,so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision (for Indo Pacific Region)," said Japanese PM at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo
"Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter," Japanese PM Fumio further said.
Quad's cooperation efforts have included working together on climate action. Quad's Infrastructure Coordination Group has been deliberating on supporting sustainable and demand-driven infrastructure in the region in a manner that doesn't burden countries of the region with unsustainable debt. Cooperation on critical and security of critical cyber infrastructure are other key priority areas of cooperative measures in the Quad.
The four countries have also been discussing continued cooperation on COVID response, and post COVID management of economy and health infrastructure. This will be the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit.
