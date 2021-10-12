Quad kicks off second phase of Malabar naval drills

According to analysts, the chill in India-China relations sparked by Chinese intrusions into Indian territory and Beijing’s refusal to vacate territory seen as lying within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control is expected to see India consolidate countries such as the Quad partners and others. India giving its nod to Australia joining the Malabar exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in November 2020 to make it a Quad drill is seen as an outcome of the India-China tensions triggered by the face-off that began in May 2020.