Quad leaders call for a 'free, open, resilient and inclusive' Indo Pacific

NEW DELHI: Quad leaders, comprising the leaders of the US president, and prime ministers of India, Australian and Japan wrote in a joint Op-ed that "the Quad is a 'flexible' group of countries sharing similar world views and committed to ensuring peace and prosperity which is also open to working with others sharing those goals."

“Ending and recovering from the pandemic, standing up to climate change, and advancing our shared regional vision will not be easy. We know we cannot and will not succeed without coordination and cooperation," according to a rare Op-Ed in the Washington Post, penned jointly for the first time by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The Op-ed comes two days after leaders of the four countries met virtually on Friday for the first time since the Quad was relaunched in 2017. The meeting comes in the face of alarms over the belligerent rise of China and challenges like arresting the spread of the covid-19 pandemic and climate change. It also comes in the wake of concerns expressed by some countries in the region about being caught up in tensions between China and the US.

In their piece, the leaders recalled how in the aftermath of the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004, the US, India, Australia and Japan had joined forces to offer succour to the devastated nations in the region.

“Now, in this new age of interconnection and opportunity throughout the Indo-Pacific, we are again summoned to act together in support of a region in need," the leaders wrote.

“Since the tsunami, climate change has grown more perilous, new technologies have revolutionized our daily lives, geopolitics have become ever more complex, and a pandemic has devastated the world," they wrote.

“Against this backdrop, we are recommitting to a shared vision for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, resilient and inclusive. We are striving to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is accessible and dynamic, governed by international law and bedrock principles such as freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes, and that all countries are able to make their own political choices, free from coercion. In recent years, that vision has increasingly been tested," the Op-ed read.

The references to 'open', 'accessible', 'governed by international law', 'freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes', and 'free from coercion' can be seen as directed at China which has in the recent years disregarded an international court ruling on the South China Sea and used coercive tactics against its neighbours in the region. It has also imposed punitive trade embargoes against Australia for calling for a probe into the origins of the covid-19 pandemic that first came to light in Wuhan, China in 2019. China also triggered a military standoff with India last year in the middle of the pandemic. Besides this, Beijing has territorial disputes with Japan.

On the Quad meeting of leaders on Friday, the Op-ed said the grouping had “agreed to partner to address the challenges presented by new technologies and collaborate to set the norms and standards that govern the innovations of the future."

On climate change, the leaders said that they would work to support the 2015 Paris climate pact. On the pandemic, the leaders referred to the vaccine initiative launched on Friday under which 1 billion anti-covid-19 vaccines would be manufactured by India, funded by Japan and the US with logistics support from Australia. These vaccines would be for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We will renew and strengthen our partnerships in Southeast Asia, starting with the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) , work with the Pacific Islands, and engage the Indian Ocean region to meet this moment. The Quad is a flexible group of like-minded partners dedicated to advancing a common vision and to ensuring peace and prosperity. We welcome and will seek opportunities to work with all of those who share in those goals," it said in a what is seen as a bid to buy-in the support of nations in the region including the 10 ASEAN nations. The group comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam – of which Cambodia and Laos are seen as close to China. Several ASEAN countries have expressed apprehensions of great power rivalry – or being caught between the US and China.

