Quad leaders call for a 'free, open, resilient and inclusive' Indo Pacific

“We will renew and strengthen our partnerships in Southeast Asia, starting with the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) , work with the Pacific Islands, and engage the Indian Ocean region to meet this moment. The Quad is a flexible group of like-minded partners dedicated to advancing a common vision and to ensuring peace and prosperity. We welcome and will seek opportunities to work with all of those who share in those goals," it said in a what is seen as a bid to buy-in the support of nations in the region including the 10 ASEAN nations. The group comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam – of which Cambodia and Laos are seen as close to China. Several ASEAN countries have expressed apprehensions of great power rivalry – or being caught between the US and China.