Quad nations launch public campaign to enhance cyber security
Internet users are being invited across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to join the challenge and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits.
New Delhi: The Quad -- a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US -- has announced the launch of a public campaign to improve cyber security in these four nations.
