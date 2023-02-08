Quad nations launch public campaign to enhance cyber security

New Delhi: The Quad -- a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US -- has announced the launch of a public campaign to improve cyber security in these four nations.

According to National Security Council Secretariat, internet users are being invited across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to join the challenge and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits.

The initiative reflects the Quad’s continuing efforts to strengthen cyber security awareness and action as well as to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users everywhere, it said.

Internet users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data, the release added.

Many cyberattacks can be guarded against by simple preventive measures, it said, adding that together, Internet users and providers can take small steps to significantly improve cybersecurity and cyber safety.

These steps include routinely installing security updates, enabling enhanced identity checks through multi-factor authentication, utilising stronger and regularly changing passphrases and knowing how to identify common online scams such as phishing.

“The Challenge provides resources, such as basic cybersecurity information and training, for all users– from corporations to education institutions, small businesses, and individuals from grade school students to the elderly, and will culminate in events during the week of 10 April 10," National Security Council Secretariat said.

The Quad partners are working to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to make informed decisions while online and using smart devices. Learn what you and your organization can do to foster a more safe, secure, and resilient cyberspace so that the Nations collectively be better protected from cyber threats.

In India, this action is being coordinated by the office of National Cyber Security Coordinator with National Security Council Secretariat.