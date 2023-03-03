03 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in South and East China seas: India
03 Mar 2023, 10:27 AM IST
India on quad meeting: Underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the un charter.
03 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war
Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.
03 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM IST
I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Delhi
03 Mar 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Japan's Foreign Minister on China
As long as China abides by the law and international norms under international institutions then this is not a conflicting issue: Japan Foreign Minister
03 Mar 2023, 09:51 AM IST
New things which came out today, we agreed on a counter-terrorism working group & SoPs for the HADR initiative. All four nations supported to the reform of the UN: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
03 Mar 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Quad is not a military group: US Secy of State Antony Blinken
We (Quad) are now engaged in working together to help countires to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters. We are working on things that are really critical. This is not a military group: US Secy of State Antony Blinken
03 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM IST
The QUAD is working in 2023 because we have a leadership less burdened by the baggage: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
03 Mar 2023, 09:43 AM IST
For us future is Indo-Pacific...: Antony Blinken
For us future is Indo-Pacific...We are rightly focussed on what is happening in Ukraine. If we allow Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine then that's a message to the aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it: US Secy of State Antony Blinken
03 Mar 2023, 09:41 AM IST
India is a critical power, great power in the region there is no reshaping of the Indo Pacific without India. We've seen that India is a civilisational power that brings a different perspective to some of the challenges of these time: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong
03 Mar 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Meeting to be chaired by S Jaishankar
The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.
03 Mar 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in Delhi today. Together, we recognize the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in 21st century & are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity," tweets US Secy of State Antony Blinken