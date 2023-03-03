Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Quad Foreign Ministers meet: Quad foreign ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:39 AM IST Livemint
The meeting is being chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

  • Quad Foreign Ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs informed

The meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers is being hosted by India today in New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Minsters of Australia and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States of America. Catch all the live updates

03 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM IST Strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo in SCS: India

Strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in South and East China seas: India

03 Mar 2023, 10:27 AM IST Underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine: India

India on quad meeting: Underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the un charter.

03 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

03 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM IST It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue: Australian FM

I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Delhi

03 Mar 2023, 09:53 AM IST Japan's  Foreign Minister on China 

As long as China abides by the law and international norms under international institutions then this is not a conflicting issue: Japan Foreign Minister

03 Mar 2023, 09:51 AM IST We agreed on a counter-terrorism working group   and  SoPs for the HADR initiative: S Jaishankar

New things which came out today, we agreed on a counter-terrorism working group & SoPs for the HADR initiative. All four nations supported to the reform of the UN: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

03 Mar 2023, 09:49 AM IST Quad is not a military group: US Secy of State Antony Blinken

We (Quad) are now engaged in working together to help countires to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters. We are working on things that are really critical. This is not a military group: US Secy of State Antony Blinken

03 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM IST Leadership less burdened by the baggage: S Jaishankar

The QUAD is working in 2023 because we have a leadership less burdened by the baggage: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

03 Mar 2023, 09:43 AM IST For us future is Indo-Pacific...: Antony Blinken

For us future is Indo-Pacific...We are rightly focussed on what is happening in Ukraine. If we allow Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine then that's a message to the aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it: US Secy of State Antony Blinken

03 Mar 2023, 09:41 AM IST There is no reshaping of the Indo-Pacific without India: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

India is a critical power, great power in the region there is no reshaping of the Indo Pacific without India. We've seen that India is a civilisational power that brings a different perspective to some of the challenges of these time: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

03 Mar 2023, 09:36 AM IST Meeting to be chaired by S Jaishankar

The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

03 Mar 2023, 09:27 AM IST Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in 21st century: Antony Blinken

Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in Delhi today. Together, we recognize the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in 21st century & are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity," tweets US Secy of State Antony Blinken

