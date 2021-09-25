Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from Australia and Japan on Friday attended the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders. The Quad meeting was hosted by US President Joe Biden on Friday. During the summit, PM Modi proposed that there should be common international travelling protocols involving mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations as the world is battling with Covid-19.

"Our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I would be happy to discuss with my friends-be it supplies chain, global security, climate action, Covid-19 response, or tech cooperation," PM Modi said at Quad Leaders' Summit.

PM Modi further exuded confidence that Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and would act as a "force for global good". "I firmly believe it would act as a force for global good," Modi said. He also said that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.

"When the world is fighting Covid-19, we have, after the 2004 Tsunami in Japan, come together again for humanity in the form of Quad alliance," he said.

The Quad leaders also shared perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan. Besides, PM Modi and his 4 counterparts also discussed a common approach to emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and addressing the challenge of climate change.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held his maiden bilateral meeting with US President Biden and attended the Quad leaders Summit.

Prime Minister Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday held the Quad leaders' meeting. It was hosted by the US leader.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, was first initiated in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the goal of peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has reached New York where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.