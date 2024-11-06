Centre recommends quadrivalent flu jabs that protect against four strains amid rising cases

Priyanka Sharma
Published6 Nov 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Flu shots are not price-controlled in India, unlike essential medicines. Flu vaccines are priced at ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 per dose.
New Delhi: The government has advised health professionals to administer a type of flu jab that protects against four different strains as the onset of winter months sees the disease claim lives.

The Centre said health professionals should administer the Southern Hemisphere 2024 quadrivalent vaccine, or SH24, which protects against four flu strains.

The directive was issued by the Union health ministry, based on a recommendation by the World Health Organization.

India has reported 15,000 influenza cases and 239 deaths till August. However, the peak is yet to come.

Seasonal flu is a contagious disease that can be serious. The WHO recommends people take the flu jab once every year—in February for those in the Northern Hemisphere and in September for people in the Southern Hemisphere.

“It will be prudent to use Southern Hemisphere 2024 quadrivalent vaccine in the coming influenza season,” the health ministry said, adding that if the vaccine is not available, then it is recommended to procure the latest available quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

According to the WHO, since February, H1N1 influenza viruses have predominated in India, Europe, West Asia, South Africa, Brazil and Madagascar.

“As of now, the number of patients is low, but as the winter season comes to peak, the cases will surge drastically. Elderly, children and patients with pre-existing diseases need to be taken care of. Two or three foreign companies are developing this influenza vaccine. It is very safe and effective,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, head of respiratory department at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

      Popular in News

