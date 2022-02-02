Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to microblogging site Twitter to talk about a quadruple amputee who is now an employee at the Mahindra EV charging station.

The story of this quadruple amputee Birju Ram came to Mahindra's notice when he shared a post on Twitter last December. Mahindra was praising Ram for his grateful approach for what he has.

The Mahindra Group chief has written, "Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"

Skip to February 2022, when the businessperson tweeted a follow-up on the same story.

He wrote that Birju was now an employee at Mahindra and shared a picture of Birju.

“There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…," he tweeted.

The post and the efforts made by the Mahindra Group was appreciated by netizens. The post has 2200 likes and counting and has also been widely shared.

“Huge respect! You are always on lookout for things and people that inspire ...regards," wrote a Twitter user.

“Sir, Respect is now doubled. Thank you for noticing unnoticed. You are bringing a true difference in people’s lives," posted another.

“You are hero, and inspiration for many people in the universe. Salute to your kind gesture to help and appreciate people effort," expressed a third.

