This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Mahindra Group chief has written, "Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Mahindra Group chief has written, "Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Skip to February 2022, when the businessperson tweeted a follow-up on the same story.
Skip to February 2022, when the businessperson tweeted a follow-up on the same story.
He wrote that Birju was now an employee at Mahindra and shared a picture of Birju.
He wrote that Birju was now an employee at Mahindra and shared a picture of Birju.
“There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The post and the efforts made by the Mahindra Group was appreciated by netizens. The post has 2200 likes and counting and has also been widely shared.