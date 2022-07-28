Qualcomm cites alarm of sales slowdown from cooling smartphone demand2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
The US chip supplier Qualcomm Inc now expects smartphone sales to fall 5% in 2022, compared with its prior outlook for flat growth.
The US chip supplier Qualcomm Inc now expects smartphone sales to fall 5% in 2022, compared with its prior outlook for flat growth.
Listen to this article
The US chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on 27 July forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets bracing for a difficult economy and a slowdown in smartphone demand which may hurt its mainstay handset chip business.