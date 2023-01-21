New Delhi: The government will implement quality norms for leather and non-leather footwear from July, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

“Quality Control Orders (QCO) for leather and non-leather footwear would be implemented with effect from 1 July 2023," he said, while addressing a gathering of over 100 industrialists engaged in manufacturing sports shoes in India on Friday.

The minister reiterated that BIS standards need to be followed for better quality and larger production which eventually leads to good quality products for the consumers.

Goyal added that if industry stakeholders provided substantial facts/data regarding under invoicing and under valuing of imports, the government would take action.

The minister said that high quality production and for large capacities in the sector is the need of the hour. He added that business practices must be improved for betterment of footwear industry.

Goyal expressed concern about the importing of low quality and low-cost raw material and said that the tendency needed to be addressed. He also stressed that dependence on import of machinery needs to be reduced and domestic machinery manufacturers should be encouraged.

The minister said that encouragement of production of components in India needs to be looked into. Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) will also support in this regard, he said.

Goyal urged the footwear industry players to strive to assess the quality and standards which consumer expects. ‘Improvement in the quality will help gaining importance in global market’, he said.

He asked India’s leading manufacturers to assess the trends of the Countries with larger global share in export.

The minister also asked footwear manufacturers to make the best possible use of the FTAs that India had signed. He added that the Indian Footwear & Leather Development Programme needed to be relooked at.

Goyal said BIS and FDDI shall establish testing facilities at the industry clusters. He suggested that the creation of Common Facility Centres for moulding and designing with the support of FDDI may be encouraged.

He said that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme was also being considered to create large capacities and promote economies of scale. The minister said that officials of DPIIT and industry representatives should study international best practices of quality so that they can be implemented in India.