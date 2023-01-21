Quality Control Order for leather, non-leather footwear to be effective 1 July: Goyal1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:31 PM IST
PLI scheme is being considered to create large capacities and promote economies of scale. The minister said that officials of DPIIT and industry representatives should study international best practices of quality so that they can be implemented in India
New Delhi: The government will implement quality norms for leather and non-leather footwear from July, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
