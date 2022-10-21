Quality Council of India appoints Jaxay Shah as new chairman

Shah said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing me as Chairman, QCI. I congratulate Adil Zainulbhai for his remarkable tenure at QCI. Under his leadership, this organisation has witnessed tremendous growth and scale. I am fortunate to be taking on from here. QCI is a vibrant organisation of 1000+ people who are improving the quality of life for 140 crore Indian citizens. I am a huge believer of the India story and confident that QCI will be pivotal in fulfilling PM’s vision of India as a developed country by 2047. This will be achieved on the pillars of quality and credibility of everything that is ‘Made in India’ for the world."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}