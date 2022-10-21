Quality Council of India appoints Jaxay Shah as new chairman

Quality Council of India appoints Jaxay Shah as new chairman1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
Shah will succeed former McKinsey India chief Adil Zainulbhai, who served as the chairman of QCI through three terms for eight years from 2014 to 2022
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Jaxay Shah, founder chairman of Savvy Group and former chairman of CREDAI as the chairman of the Quality Council of India (QCI) for three years, effective 21 October, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
He will succeed former McKinsey India chief Adil Zainulbhai, who served as the chairman of QCI through three terms for eight years from 2014 to 2022.
In a statement, the commerce ministry said, “Jaxay Shah has been appointed based on his vast industry experience which shall contribute to further propelling the wheels of Quality, a legacy established by the former Chairpersons of QCI."
“Shah founded one of India’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, the Savvy Group in 1996 and held the position of national chairman of CREDAI, the apex body of private Real Estate developers in India," it added.
In addition, he also holds the position of the chairman of the Assocham Western Region Development Council and serves as the Advisor at the PharmEasy Accelerator Program, which offers 1 lakh+ medicine and health products.
Shah said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing me as Chairman, QCI. I congratulate Adil Zainulbhai for his remarkable tenure at QCI. Under his leadership, this organisation has witnessed tremendous growth and scale. I am fortunate to be taking on from here. QCI is a vibrant organisation of 1000+ people who are improving the quality of life for 140 crore Indian citizens. I am a huge believer of the India story and confident that QCI will be pivotal in fulfilling PM’s vision of India as a developed country by 2047. This will be achieved on the pillars of quality and credibility of everything that is ‘Made in India’ for the world."
QCI was established in 1997 through a Cabinet note by the Government of India. QCI is mandated to promote quality in the country through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies which is internationally recognised, driving third-party assessments across sectors.
It also undertakes capacity building initiatives for sensitizing industry & consumers on quality and running a national quality campaign to ensure quality of life for every Indian citizen. Over the years, QCI has become an organization serving the aspiration for quality of more than a billion people of India.
