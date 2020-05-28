MUMBAI: One of the biggest highlights of Aditi Khosla's two-week mandatory quarantine has been the unhindered view of the sea, the sunset and the deserted looking Gateway of India from her room's balcony.

Khosla is among the many travellers that were part of the government’s Vande Bharat mission. Although Khosla's home is 34 km away, she chose Taj Hotel, Colaba, as she felt that it would have high standards of sanitisation and hygiene. “My only criterion for the room was having a balcony. I wanted access to fresh air since we would be cooped up in the room for 14 days," says Khosla, who is a partner at an events firm. Besides fresh air, Khosla was also lucky to get double occupancy room, which was shared by her childhood friend Mitalee Chandwani, with whom she was travelling when lockdown disrupted their plans.

The two were stuck on a remote island off the Philippines for nearly 50 days, living in a 10 by 10 hut with minimal amenities, along with 60 other tourists. Finally, they all were rescued by the Philippines tourism authorities and were sent to Manila, from where took the flight back home.

"You felt so cut off from the world in that room, as we haven't experienced the lockdown like others have here till now. It was just an extended vacation for us. It was like that the Hotel California song, you can check in but you can’t check out," says Khosla, 33, with a laugh. The only challenge she found was with laundry. Since hotel laundry is expensive, Khosla would hang her washed clothes in the balcony much to the chagrin of the hotel, she says. To ensure she didn't feel like she was constrained in the room, Khosla kept herself busy with by resuming work and ideating over a documentary project about her experience at the island.

Work is something that investment banker Vineet Suchanti, 50, kept himself occupied with as well during the quarantine. Suchanti too was staying at Taj Hotel, Colaba, and had checked in a day before Khosla after travelling from Singapore where he was stuck for seven weeks. When he's not working, Suchanti is on phone catching up with friends and family. “On an average I would get 6-7 calls from friends every day to check up on me. Some were people I hadn't spoke to for some time. It was touching to see the concern," says Suchanti, who lives 250m away from the hotel.

Like Khosla, Suchanti too had a balcony attached to his 18th floor room and he would look forward to basking in the early morning sun and gazing at the sea. Another high point was looking forward to is the Saturday night virtual get-together with seven college friends, which had become a ritual of sorts since the lockdown. While he's happy being back home with his family, his grouse was the government initially not accepting its own citizens to come back to India. “Having no clarity on when we could return, the anxiety gets to you. It wasn't like I was uncomfortable in Singapore as it wasn't completely locked down like India. But the tough part was being away from family; you are mentally fatigued," says Suchanti. Interestingly, keeping himself well groomed, in a way, kept the blues away. “It's a small thing but it peps you up," he says.

For Aman Sha, 23, the quarantine was spent learning to code and finishing the internship experience report for his university. The Bengaluru resident was in London in the middle of finishing his MBA course, when the pandemic happened. With family’s growing concern, he returned to India mid-May and checked into Taj Yeshwantpur, over 20km away from home. The first two days, he felt sick showing symptoms of covid-19. However, his swab test results taken on Day 1 at the hotel came negative. “I also felt better on the third day as I had taken complete rest. After that, we had to daily visit the health desk to get temperature and BP checked. Even the AC was fixed at 24 degree, and I couldn’t' change the temperature," says Sha. His big problem with the quarantine was not getting non-spicy food, says Sha, who is looking forward to cooking his own meals at home.

Obviously, one does acutely feel lack of human contact despite having a roommate. Khosla recalls, “Few days ago, a bunch of people came with a placard that read Happy birthday to someone who was quarantined. It was great to see that. Sometimes, strangers on their walks would wave at us and that was our only way of interacting with anyone."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via