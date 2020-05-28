Quarantine diaries: Travellers narrate how they spent weeks shut in a hotel room

Like Khosla, Suchanti too had a balcony attached to his 18th floor room and he would look forward to basking in the early morning sun and gazing at the sea. Another high point was looking forward to is the Saturday night virtual get-together with seven college friends, which had become a ritual of sorts since the lockdown. While he's happy being back home with his family, his grouse was the government initially not accepting its own citizens to come back to India. “Having no clarity on when we could return, the anxiety gets to you. It wasn't like I was uncomfortable in Singapore as it wasn't completely locked down like India. But the tough part was being away from family; you are mentally fatigued," says Suchanti. Interestingly, keeping himself well groomed, in a way, kept the blues away. “It's a small thing but it peps you up," he says.