Quarterly household savings on rise: Patra

New Delhi/Mumbai: Days after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that the net financial savings of households had reportedly plummeted to a five-decade low, the central bank’s deputy governor Michael Patra on Friday said the quarterly numbers showed an upward movement towards the historical trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Historical average (for household saving) is about 7.5% of the GDP. If you look at the absolute level of savings, it has gone up to 14% (year-on-year). Within quarterly numbers, it has increased from 4.2% in Q1 (of 2022-23) to 7% in Q4, so it is going towards the (historical) trend," Patra said at a post-monetary policy press conference.

Household savings data

Net financial savings of Indian households had spiked to 11.5% of GDP during the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21 but has been coming down since then. In 2022-23, it hit a low of 5.1% of GDP, down from 7.2% the previous year, according to the RBI’s monthly bulletin released last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We saw in the pandemic that because people couldn’t go out due to restrictions, people built up precautionary savings," Patra explained. “As these movement restrictions were removed, people started to spend and drew down these precautionary savings. That is some of the phenomena you are seeing now."

Despite the 14% increase in financial assets that Patra referred to, net financial assets declined due to a whopping 75.5% rise in financial liabilities of the households. Net financial assets are the difference between financial assets and financial liabilities.

Patra said the increase in financial liabilities was due to a shift from financial savings to physical savings, and the money was mostly going to the housing sector. “They are shifting from financial savings to physical savings, which goes into investment. Next year, you will see an increase in physical investment," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Household liabilities include loans from banks and non-banking financial companies, among others, while assets include bank deposits, investments in financial institutions, life insurance, provident funds, currency, and other investments.

Last week, the finance ministry had also tried to dispel worries that high inflation and low wage growth were eating into household savings. “They (households) added financial assets by a lesser magnitude than in the previous years because they have now started taking loans to buy real assets such as homes... RBI data on personal loans provides us with evidence," the ministry said. “Personal loans given by banks have several components. Key among them are real estate loans and vehicle loans...These two constitute 62% of the overall personal loans by the banking sector."

pragya.s@livemint.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!