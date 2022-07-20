Quarterly promotions, salary hikes - Wipro's game plan to retain employees

Quarterly promotions, salary hikes - Wipro's game plan to retain employees2 min read . 05:50 PM IST
- Wipro's quarterly promotions have been effective starting July this year
Indian IT service provider Wipro recently announced offering promotions starting to its employees every quarter starting July this year, and also salary hikes from next month, in a step to retain its talent as attrition rates continue to be high.
“Our talent investments I believe are paying off. To recall, we announced moving to a quarterly promotion cycle which is very new, from when we were on the yearly cycle. The quarterly promotions have been effective this month (July 2022) and also salary increases for those eligible in September 2022," said Wipro chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Thierry Delaporte in the press conference post announcing its Q1 results.
Wipro has hired the most during the three month period of April-June as compared to its peers like TCS and HCL Tech. Wipro said it closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 258,574 as of June 30, 2022, which an increase of 15,446 employees as compared to the previous quarter.
The IT major's attrition rate is at 23.3% in Q1FY23 lower than 23.8% in Q4FY22. As of June 30, 2022, Wipro's employees' headcount is 258,574 compared to 243,128 employees in the previous quarter.
“Our attrition has continued to moderate from the previous three consecutive quarters," Delaporte said. The attrition rate was down to 23% on the trailing 12 month-basis and he expects further moderation ahead.
Indian IT companies are incurring high talent retention costs like retention bonus, out-of-cycle wage revision, salary hikes and others to hold on to their people, which in turn has been impacting the margins.
Wipro's Q1 IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 15%, a decrease of 200 bps from the previous quarter. The company missed analyst estimates for June-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.
“We are consistently investing in solutions and capabilities for our growth to further strengthen our position of being a strategic partner for our clients. At 15% of operating margins, we believe that we have bottomed out," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Wipro in the earnings release.
