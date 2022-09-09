Queen Elizabeth II and her romance with India3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 01:56 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits
Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday, was the first British monarch to accede to the throne after India's Independence from colonial rule in 1952 and cherished the "warmth and hospitality" she received during her three State Visits to the country over the course of her reign – in 1961, 1983 and 1997.