Queen Elizabeth II death: India to observe a day of state mourning today

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will now lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}