Queen Elizabeth II death: New titles of the British Royal family revealed

After the demise of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at the Balmoral Castle, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years.
Royal family members have received new titles after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Following the demise of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at the Balmoral Castle, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years.
His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including over lingering allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials.
Prince Charles confronts those challenges at the age of 73, the oldest monarch to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years, with his second wife Camilla, who still divides public opinion, by his side.
British royal family members receive new titles
Apart from Prince Charles, his wife Camilla--the Duchess of Cornwall-- will now be known as Queen Consort, the King’s eldest son--Prince William – now the heir to the throne, and his wife--Kate Middleton--have also updated their official Twitter account to reflect the change in titles.
Before queen's death, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's were called as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now, the couple has received the title--the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
In addition to these titles, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, their son Archie and daughter Lilibet could possibly become a prince and princess.
Prince Charles has been caught between a modernizing monarchy, trying to find its place in a fast-changing and more egalitarian society, while maintaining traditions that give the institution its allure.
That tension can be seen through the lives of his own sons. The eldest, William, 40, now the heir himself, leads a life of traditional duty, charity work and military pageantry, while younger son Harry, 37, resides outside Los Angeles with his American ex-actress wife Meghan and family, forging a new career more in keeping with Hollywood than Buckingham Palace.
