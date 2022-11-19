As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from royal duties, they had an alternate practice in mind. A royal expert has claimed that the couple planned a half-in-half-out arrangement, which drew an immediate reaction from the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who expressed fear about the repeat of a “disaster."
“The key thing is the Queen, supported by the then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and then Duke of Cambridge, and other members of the family, took the view that you can't be half-in half-out," a royal correspondent Richard Palmer said.
"Edward and Sophie tried it years ago and it ended in disaster for them really, well, embarrassment, anyway," Palmer added.
The rationale behind the decision of not allowing a half-in-half-out approach to Prince Harry and Meghan Markel was “you are always to be accused of cashing in on your royal connections." The royal correspondent added that their "choice to quit" also “faced criticism" as they “dished the dirt on the Royal Family".
A report also claims that the couple was given another option to step away from royal duties for some years, live abroad, and after a while, return to fulfill the royal duties.
The news came at a time when another royal commentator Dr. Tessa Dunlop released a book named ‘Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy’, which claims that Queen Elizabeth II wanted a normal life for ‘herself and her children'.
'I am going to mother my baby – not the nurse', the Queen insisted according to the book.
The book also mentions a conversation between Queen Elizabeth II and Mike Parker’s Scottish housewife where she told her that she wanted her children ‘to be able to live ordinary lives’, and added 'I wish I could be more like you, Eileen'.
“Normal' is apparently what the Princess coveted, and 'normal' is how the press briefly tried to depict her," the author added.
