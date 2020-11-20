Questionable testing belies India’s drop in Coronavirus cases

Bihar, an eastern state with a population of over 100 million, may turn out to be the most vivid example of how low overall testing and even lower high-quality tests could be obstructing a clear picture of India’s pandemic. As many as 88% of all tests in the impoverished state are the rapid antigen variety. It also held an election this month, India’s first major vote since Covid-19 struck. Hundreds of thousands of people crowded together at campaign rallies, with few wearing masks.