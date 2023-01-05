Questions on my T-shirt not real issue but…, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 4 January slammed the media saying that he is being asked question on his T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was not the real issue. The real issue, Gandhi said, are the the children, farmers & labourers of India, walking around without warm clothes during winter is the real issue.
He said media is highlighting his attire but taking "no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes".
“I walk in (Bharat Jodo) yatra wearing T-shirts. Many children of poor farmers & labourers walk with me in the yatra wearing torn clothes. But media doesn't ask why children of poor farmers & labourers are walking without a sweater/jacket during the winter season," he said.
“Questions on my T-shirt is not the real issue but the children, farmers & labourers of India, walking around without warm clothes during winter is the real issue," he said.
While addressing at Baraut on Baghpat-Shamli border during the march, Gandhi also said the purpose of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence being spread in the country and to draw people's attention towards price rise and unemployment.
The former Congress chief said that despite covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms on foot in 110 days, he is neither feeling tired nor shivering in cold in T-shirt.
Speaking about the Agneepath Scheme, Gandhi said, “Earlier the youth used to serve in the Army for 15 years & get a pension but Narendra Modi thought to keep pension aside, train for 6 months, hold the gun, stay for 4 years, then kick you out and you will be unemployed. This is new India."
He further added, “After this, when the youth took to the streets, Modi ji said that if your photo is taken (during the protest), you will not get a government job. BJP's policy is to scare youth, farmers, and labourers."
Speaking about Gandhi's T-shirt, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday alleged that the Congress leader is roaming around in a foreign-made T-shirt during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country. "The Congress is talking a lot about Khadi. If Rahul Gandhi had so much love for Khadi then why he is roaming in a foreign-made T-shirt in Bharat Jodo Yatra. At least he should have worn khadi in viral videos of the event," he had said.
Gandhi added that, "the aim of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence which is being spread in the country. BJP policy is to create fear among youths, farmers, and labourers through note ban, wrong GST. We do the politics of removing fear as we know that fear and hatred will not benefit the country," Gandhi said.
Pointing out two other goals of the yatra, he said through the yatra he wants to draw people's attention towards inflation and unemployment.
"During the UPA government, PM Narendra Modi used to say price of LPG cylinder has risen to ₹400 but now it has jumped to ₹1,100, he said.
"Unemployment is the biggest issue. I meet youths who have studied to become engineers and when I ask they say they are working as labourers or selling 'aloo pakodas'," he said.
The UP leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed today morning from Shamli from where it will enter Haryana in the evening.
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not seen in the yatra on Wednesday. She accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi this morning. Octogenarian sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar popularly known as “shooter Dadi", a native of Baghpat, joined the yatra on invitation of the Congress party.
While Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have extended moral support to the yatra but kept away from it, some local leaders and activists, including Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) district unit chief Rampal Dhama, joined the yatra in UP. Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Champat Rai, secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have also appreciated the yatra.
Speaking to media on the yatra in Faizabad on Tuesday, Rai said, "I express my gratitude to a young man (Rahul Gandhi) who is walking in the country. I appreciate this step." He added that "there is nothing wrong in this, I am a worker of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the RSS never condemns Bharat Jodo Yatra".
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30.
Over the 108 days, the march has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.
