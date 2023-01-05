Questions on my T-shirt not real issue but…, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking about Gandhi's T-shirt, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday alleged that the Congress leader is roaming around in a foreign-made T-shirt during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country. "The Congress is talking a lot about Khadi. If Rahul Gandhi had so much love for Khadi then why he is roaming in a foreign-made T-shirt in Bharat Jodo Yatra. At least he should have worn khadi in viral videos of the event," he had said.