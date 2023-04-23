More than a month after a manhunt began for Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan fervour-fanning fugitive was at last arrested by Punjab police on Sunday. This concludes a prolonged cat-and-mouse chase that fanned all manner of conspiracy theories, as Singh was said to be slipping past cops from one place to another in various garbs. Singh has reportedly been taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where some other associates of his are held on charges under the National Security Act. His arrest is a matter of relief, as too many suspicions had arisen over why he wasn’t getting caught, and mistrust of authorities is something no state can afford that’s had a past of violent separatism. As a self-proclaimed preacher and advocate of separate statehood for Sikhs, Singh’s voice harks back to the 1980s, when Punjab was tormented by a Pakistan-sponsored agitation for another carve-up of borders. It’s in nobody’s interest to risk a revival of that terror-wracked insurgency. Indian security must stay on heightened alert and check Singh’s alleged links with Pakistani agencies, while our spies should sniff out any larger game afoot. The reduced influence of religion on Indian politics overall would help too.