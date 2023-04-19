Quick edit: Safety in uniform

On 12 April, four jawans of the Indian Army were shot dead while asleep in Bathinda, Punjab. At the time, speculation of it being a terror attack ran rife. Local police, however, arrested an insider. Although authorities haven’t elaborated on any suspected motive beyond calling the murders driven by personal vendetta, reports suggest the possibility of sexual abuse. As now suspected, the four were killed by the arrested person, a recruit who was working with them in the Officers’ Mess of the artillery unit they were all part of; unable to bear his harassment, the gunner allegedly took the lives of his tormentors. The truth of what happened is far from settled yet. Even so, we mustn’t let predatory assaults within the armed forces, no matter how rare or unlikely, be brushed aside as an issue of concern. Few organizations have such a stiff hierarchy with large power gaps between each level, and the sexual abuse of anyone over whom seniority is wielded is a particularly grave offence. Although the Bathinda case involved jawans (not officers), the Army’s command structure makes any abusive relations very important to guard against. The force is duty-bound to ensure safety across all ranks.

