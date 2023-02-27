‘Quiet hiring’ is new workplace buzzwords. Gartner explains all about the trend

‘Quiet hiring’ is new workplace buzzwords. Gartner explains all about the trend1 min read . 27 Feb 2023
‘Quiet hiring’ refers to a practice where companies try to fill open positions without publicly advertising them.
Workplace trends like great resignation, quiet quitting, moonlighting that saw massive popularity in the past year are soon to move away from spotlight as ‘quiet hiring’ is slowly becoming the word of the day season.
‘Quiet hiring’ refers to a practice where companies try to fill open positions without publicly advertising them. Instead of posting job listings on their website or job boards, they may rely on referrals from current employees or search for candidates through private networks or recruiters and technical consulting and research company Gartner noted it to be ‘one of the nine workplace trends of the year’
In a recent release, the agency said, "Quiet hiring enables organizations to strategically address acute, immediate business needs by assigning existing employees to new roles, expanding existing employees' responsibilities through stretch and upskilling opportunities by hiring temporary workers to perform specific tasks or any combination of the three." The process helps the company understand where the need for extra hands is and accordingly, carry out slow downing production or reduce staff.
According to Gartner, quiet hiring is also beneficial for employees as it allows them to work on challenging assignments, expand their current skills, learn new skills and advance their careers.
“It provides employees with the opportunity to work stretch assignments, grow their current skills, learn new skills, extend their careers — and ultimately become invaluable to their current organization and more marketable to others. There are also more immediate benefits to employees — quiet hiring doesn’t mean employees who volunteer for these kinds of assignments shouldn’t be compensated or rewarded in some way. To capture the benefits of quiet hiring without risking attrition, organizations should expect to offer incentives, such as additional compensation, one-time bonuses, extra personal time off, flexible hours and working conditions."
