Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to micro-blogging site Twitter recently to celebrate 50 years of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film 'Anand'.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared the thread and wrote that he was 15 when Anand released in theatres. At that time, he was overjoyed that a film with his name did so well.

Sharing the video post, he wrote, "I was 15. And, unsurprisingly, was quite pleased that a film with this name was a super hit (sic)."

See Anand Mahindra's tweet here:

I was 15. And, unsurprisingly, was quite pleased that a film with this name was a super hit..😊 https://t.co/mANLlgyTXL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2021

﻿Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan's superhit movie 'Anand' released on March 12, 1971. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's timeless classic completed 50 years on Friday. To remember the beloved film that celebrated life and death, Anand Mahindra retweeted a thread that featured a compilation of short videos.

The business tycoon's tweet instantly went viral after it was posted on the micro-blogging site. The post has more than 7,000 likes and several hundred retweets.

As for the video, it garnered over 440k views. The viral thread also had a famous dialogue from the film, written by Gulzar, and a video of Sumeet Raghvan singing Kahin Door Jab. The song was sung by Mukesh, written by Yogesh, and its music was given by Salil Chowdhury.

