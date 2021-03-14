OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Quite pleased': Anand Mahindra celebrates 50 years of Rajesh Khanna film 'Anand'. See viral post

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to micro-blogging site Twitter recently to celebrate 50 years of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film 'Anand'.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared the thread and wrote that he was 15 when Anand released in theatres. At that time, he was overjoyed that a film with his name did so well.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Retailers have welcomed the lifting of the lockdown and the reopening of malls and other consumer goods categories.mint

Analysts flag slowdown in pent-up demand as consumer goods output declines

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
A file photo of Hyderabad airport.

Govt to sell remaining stake in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad airports: Report

1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
UK minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Tariq Ahmad.

UK minister says farmers' protests 'absolutely' an internal matter for India

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
A group of 10 central trade unions has come out in support of the strike in banks on 15-16 March, in general insurance companies on 17 March, and in life insurance companies on 18 March.

Trade unions to join force with bank unions' strike

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST

Sharing the video post, he wrote, "I was 15. And, unsurprisingly, was quite pleased that a film with this name was a super hit (sic)."

See Anand Mahindra's tweet here:

﻿Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan's superhit movie 'Anand' released on March 12, 1971. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's timeless classic completed 50 years on Friday. To remember the beloved film that celebrated life and death, Anand Mahindra retweeted a thread that featured a compilation of short videos.

The business tycoon's tweet instantly went viral after it was posted on the micro-blogging site. The post has more than 7,000 likes and several hundred retweets.

As for the video, it garnered over 440k views. The viral thread also had a famous dialogue from the film, written by Gulzar, and a video of Sumeet Raghvan singing Kahin Door Jab. The song was sung by Mukesh, written by Yogesh, and its music was given by Salil Chowdhury.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout