Quote of the day: Anand Mahindra's words of wisdom on future plan — ‘Nobody understands how the world will change….’

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra highlights the unpredictability of future changes, advocating for scenario planning and taking risks. He believes that one should embrace risks to navigate future uncertainties and build a business.

Quote of the day by Anand Mahindra: “Nobody understands how the world will change. The only way you can plan for the future is to have scenarios. You have to have the courage to take a leap of faith on one of them.”

Born on 1 May 1955 in Bombay, India to the late industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra, Anand Mahindra is an Indian businessman. He leads a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate with a revenue of ₹ ₹1,59,211 crore in FY2025 and a presence in multiple sectors, from agribusiness, aerospace, auto, defence, energy, hospitality, logistics and real estate to finance and insurance. He completed his schooling at Lawrence School in Lovedale, Tamil Nadu.

An alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Business School, he founded Nanhi Kali foundation in 1996, a non-government organisation that supports education for underprivileged girls in India. He was honoured with India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in January 2020.

According to Forbes 2024 list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, Anand Mahindra is ranked 80th with a net worth of $3.97 billion.

Top quotes of Anand Mahindra “Sometimes the only kind of innovation comes when you have some solitude; when you step away.”

“Benchmarking is an ongoing exercise in any company that aspires for leadership.”

“There is a degree of freedom that creates aspirations.”

“My aspiration is that M&M become one of the most customer-centric organisations in the world. If we focus on understanding our customers, we will be able to develop customer-centric innovations.”

“I have always said that, more than 'big bang' reforms, it is every day what is happening, changing on the ground.”

“You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try.”

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