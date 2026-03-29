Quote of the day: Anand Mahindra's words of wisdom on future plan — ‘Nobody understands how the world will change….’

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra highlights the unpredictability of future changes, advocating for scenario planning and taking risks. He believes that one should embrace risks to navigate future uncertainties and build a business.

Quote of the day by Anand Mahindra: “Nobody understands how the world will change. The only way you can plan for the future is to have scenarios. You have to have the courage to take a leap of faith on one of them.”

Born on 1 May 1955 in Bombay, India to the late industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra, Anand Mahindra is an Indian businessman. He leads a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate with a revenue of ₹ ₹1,59,211 crore in FY2025 and a presence in multiple sectors, from agribusiness, aerospace, auto, defence, energy, hospitality, logistics and real estate to finance and insurance. He completed his schooling at Lawrence School in Lovedale, Tamil Nadu.

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An alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Business School, he founded Nanhi Kali foundation in 1996, a non-government organisation that supports education for underprivileged girls in India. He was honoured with India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in January 2020.

According to Forbes 2024 list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, Anand Mahindra is ranked 80th with a net worth of $3.97 billion.

Top quotes of Anand Mahindra “Sometimes the only kind of innovation comes when you have some solitude; when you step away.”

“Benchmarking is an ongoing exercise in any company that aspires for leadership.”

“There is a degree of freedom that creates aspirations.”

“My aspiration is that M&M become one of the most customer-centric organisations in the world. If we focus on understanding our customers, we will be able to develop customer-centric innovations.”

“I have always said that, more than 'big bang' reforms, it is every day what is happening, changing on the ground.”

“You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try.”

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“In 2001, I did some research and identified four characteristics that successful companies share. One, they aspire to be leaders in their businesses. Two, they have global potential. Three, they are innovative. Four, they display a ruthless focus on financial returns.”

“Anyone who makes time frames beyond tomorrow probably isn't pushing himself hard enough.”

“The more you drive positive change, the more enhanced your business model.”

“Sustainability has to be a way of life to be a way of business.”

“Leaders don't look behind or to the side. Instead, they look ahead.”

“You have to treat every day as a new challenge, and you have to remain paranoid, as they say.”

“When you set the right targets, aspirations, and you work efficiently and diligently, the numbers happen.”

“Whether in services or in manufacturing, the trick is to stay ahead of the curve. I believe we should not wait to be disrupted — we should become disruptors ourselves.”

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