Quote of the day by Bhagat Singh: ‘Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable…'

Bhagat Singh remains one of the most enduring voices of India’s freedom struggle, remembered not only for his courage but also for his ideas. His writings and courtroom statements continue to inspire generations, reflecting a vision of liberty that was both uncompromising and universal.

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Quote of the day "Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all." — Bhagat Singh.

The quote above comes from Bhagat Singh (1907-1931), one of the most influential leaders of the Indian independence movement, who was martyred at just the age of 23. It is from his writings and statements during his trial. It appears in his 1929 Joint Statement in the Assembly Bomb Case and later in his elaborations on revolution.

Not just a fighter, Singh was also a prolific reader and writer, articulating his politics as sharply on paper as he did in action. Lines like these are seen throughout writings and courtroom statements. Speaking under British colonial rule, he said his words stemmed from the idea that liberty is a birthright, not something granted by rulers.

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Meaning of quote Here, Bhagat Singh makes two claims about freedom. The first is that revolution is not a crime but an unalienable right, something that cannot be taken away from anyone. Revolution is needed to ensure that a system that withholds liberty from its citizens is held accountable.

He also claims that freedom itself is a birthright, not a privilege given by government or those in power. Since it belongs to everyone, there is no legitimacy to anyone withholding it. The two lines together form the complete argument, freedom is owed to all, and where it is not given, resistance is justified. No one has to earn or be given their freedom, it is theirs already and defending is the point of democracy.

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Why it is important today This quote is highly relevant for modern times. The world we live in is divided. In some places, liberty is treated as an inalienable right, whereas in others, dissent is punished and freedom is treated as something given by those in power and not already given by birth.

Through his words, Singh reminds us that rights described as fundamental are meant to endure any regime that seeks to suspend them. Freedom, in his view, could be permanently destroyed because it was never anyone's to grant in the first place.

Life lessons from here 1. Freedom is a right, not a reward

You do not have to earn your liberty from those in power. Treating it as a birthright changes who has to justify themselves.

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2. Question who benefits from your silence

When dissent is discouraged, ask on whose behalf. The demand to stay quiet usually serves the people being challenged.

3. Convictions are tested under pressure

Bhagat Singh held his beliefs at the cost of his life. Principles mean most precisely when holding them is dangerous.

4. Don't take inherited freedoms for granted

The rights that feel ordinary today were won by people who had none. Complacency is how they are quietly lost.

5. Ideas outlive their authors