Quote of the Day by by Narayana Murthy: ‘Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect…’

NR Narayana Murthy founded Infosys in 1981 and helped turn it into one of India’s defining technology companies. Infosys says he conceptualised and implemented the Global Delivery Model, while Britannica notes that Infosys became the first Indian company listed on an American stock exchange.

The advice attached to him here is not flashy, but it is durable. In the Infosys annual report, Murthy wrote:

“Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect. Respect enhances power. Humility and grace in one’s moments of power enhances the dignity of an organization.”

In plain English, his message is this: your career becomes stronger when you become reliably useful. Titles may get attention, but sustained contribution is what builds trust, credibility, and real room to grow.

Why this career advice of the day matters right now This advice matters now because the modern workplace is becoming less forgiving of empty visibility. The World Economic Forum says employers expect 39% of core skills to change by 2030, and it identifies analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, leadership, curiosity, lifelong learning, empathy, and service orientation among the capabilities that matter most.

At the same time, McKinsey says almost all companies are investing in AI, but only 1% believe they are at maturity, and the biggest barrier is leadership rather than employee readiness. That means organizations are increasingly looking for people who can convert change into outcomes, not just talk confidently about change.

In that kind of market, Murthy’s advice becomes highly practical. Recognition is no longer supposed to come from being the loudest person in the room. It comes from becoming the person who solves problems, earns trust, and improves results repeatedly.

What does “performance leads to recognition” actually mean? It means career growth should start with substance. Performance is not busyness, long hours, or impressive vocabulary. It is work that improves something real — revenue, quality, customer trust, delivery speed, team capability, or decision quality.

Murthy’s full chain is useful because it explains how careers actually compound. First you perform. Then people begin to notice. Once they notice consistently, they start to trust your judgment. That trust becomes respect. Over time, respect turns into influence — not because you demanded authority, but because people believe your work stands up.

The last part of his advice matters just as much. Murthy adds humility and grace after power, which suggests that career success is not only about being effective. It is also about staying grounded when success arrives. In other words, perform well enough to earn influence, then handle that influence in a way that strengthens the institution, not just your ego.

Is the traditional path becoming outdated? Yes — at least partly. The old assumption was that degrees, pedigree, tenure, or designation would carry a career a long way on their own. Those things still matter, but they matter less if the market is changing faster than your résumé can age.

The World Economic Forum’s 2025 skills outlook suggests exactly that problem: static credentials are not enough when roles are being rewritten by AI and digital tools. Skills like leadership, social influence, curiosity, and adaptability are increasingly important because modern work rewards people who can keep becoming useful, not just people who were once judged impressive.

Murthy’s framework is stronger than title-first thinking because it starts lower and builds higher. It says: do not ask first how to look senior. Ask first how to become undeniable.

Career advice of the day — how to apply this in 2026 Measure real output: Pick one metric that clearly proves your work matters — customer retention, faster turnaround, fewer errors, higher conversions, stronger code quality, cleaner reporting, or better team productivity.

Build visible reliability: Do not aim to be brilliant once in a while. Aim to be dependable often. Recognition usually comes from repeat trust, not isolated flashes.

Learn faster than your job changes: With employers expecting major skill disruption by 2030, block weekly time for skill-building in AI tools, communication, decision-making, or domain depth.

Turn performance into credibility: Do not only do the work — explain the result clearly. Managers and leaders cannot reward what they cannot see or understand.

Practice influence without ego: When your work starts earning attention, use it to raise standards, help teammates, and improve systems. Murthy’s final point about humility is what turns recognition into durable leadership.

Stop chasing appearance-led growth: A better title with weak substance can stall your career fast. Strong substance with patient visibility usually travels farther.

Quick takeaway block The core message is this: Narayana Murthy’s advice says career success is built in sequence. First perform. Then let recognition, respect, and influence follow. In a workplace being reshaped by AI, that order matters more than ever because real contribution is becoming easier to test and harder to fake.