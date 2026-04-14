Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), once listed the key driving force behind building business. According to the man who built the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, innovation, quality and affordability are the important components that bring about growth in a business.

Quote of the day by Cyrus Poonawalla on business building: “Innovation, quality, and affordability should be the driving forces behind any business”

Today, Mint's Quote of the day is from Cyrus Soli Poonawalla means that innovation, quality, and affordability are essential elements for business growth. Mint couldn't verify the original interview, speech, or book in which he first said it but this quote first appeared in Think With Niche.

More about Cyrus Poonawalla The 84-year-old billionaire businessman, and the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, was born on 11 May 1941 in a Parsi (Zoroastrian) family to Soli and Gool Poonawalla. Once ranked as the 4th richest person in India on Forbes (2022) India rich list, his net worth is estimated to be between $23.5 billion and $26.4 billion.

Largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute produces over 1.5 billion doses annually. It supplies its product to over 140 countries, including vaccines for Measles, Polio and Flu. His wife Villoo Poonawalla gave birth to their first and only child boy on 14 January 1981. The couple named him Adar Poonawalla, who is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India and chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp.

A focal point came in Serum Institute's international visibility came when it played a key role in global vaccine supply during the Covid-19 era.