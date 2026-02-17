“I don't have luxurious tastes or great needs, but my independence is worth a lot to me.”

When Emmanuel Macron said, “I don't have luxurious tastes or great needs, but my independence is worth a lot to me,” he appeared to underline a simple idea: personal freedom matters more than material comfort.

Does luxury matter to him? In the first part of the statement, Macron suggests that he does not need to live an extravagant lifestyle to feel fulfilled. “Luxurious tastes” or an extravagant lifestyle mean nothing to him. He also mentions that he does not have “great needs," implying that he is satisfied with the basic needs.

What is the definition of independence in the context? The second part of the quote changes the topic on independence. The second part of the quote changes the focus to independence and in simple terms, independence is defined as the ability to make one’s own decisions and to live without having to depend much on others. It may be related to financial independence, physical space, or making decisions regarding one’s life.

Why is independence important? Macron’s words suggest that freedom is more valuable than wealth. Money and comfort can ease life, but these are not the most essential things. Independence allows an individual to hold on to his principles and beliefs and exercise control over his life.

Overall, the statement reflects a preference for simplicity and self-reliance. It presents independence as a priceless attribute – one that is more meaningful than luxury or excess.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Mumbai on Monday night, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, for a three-day official visit to India from February 17 to 19. During the trip, discussions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and broader strategic cooperation are expected to take centre stage in his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India. In a post on X, he said the visit would further deepen and strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.