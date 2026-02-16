Quote of the day by Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok: ‘AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs…'

Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok emphasizes that AI will not eliminate jobs but will unbundle tasks.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published16 Feb 2026, 09:42 PM IST
'AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs... Your job is a bundle of tasks. What AI will do is it will unbundle it,' says Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok.
'AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs... Your job is a bundle of tasks. What AI will do is it will unbundle it,' says Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok.

“AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs... Your job is a bundle of tasks. What AI will do is it will unbundle it.”

Amid fears that AI will replace human roles, this statement by Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok highlights a growing view across global technology and economic platforms that artificial intelligence will change the nature of work rather than eliminate jobs.

During the "AI for Disaster Management: Anticipatory, Hyperlocal, Scalable" session at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Chandok mentioned that recent rapid advancements in AI and concerns that it might replace human jobs.

Also Read | Quote of the day by PM Modi: ‘It is my conviction that women will play…'

What does the quote mean?

Through this quote, Chandok highlights how human beings are relevant across industries and that artificial intelligence is expected to simplify their work rather than replace them.

When the quote says AI will “unbundle” jobs, it means AI will separate and automate certain tasks within a role rather than eliminate the entire role itself. For example, in a company, AI may handle reporting or scheduling, while humans focus on decision-making.

In a broader context, it involves moving toward adopting AI for certain tasks rather than job-level elimination. Essentially, the quote means that AI is unlikely to completely replace entire jobs. Instead, it will take over specific roles within those jobs.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Warren Buffett: ‘Until you can manage your emotions, don't…'

How can AI unbundle work?

According to Chandok, coding is the largest current use case for AI, and the technology is rapidly transforming software development.

"Biggest case in AI now is coding. The first use case is coding, and now it's becoming very interesting. AI is also becoming part of businesses. Digital colleagues through AI are becoming teammates in businesses," ANI quoted him as saying.

"If AI can draft a legal document, your lawyer would not be needed. We have to think about the sovereignty at the company level. We are seeking the generations of the sovereignty model," he added.

Chandok said that AI is increasingly integrated into enterprise workflows and decision-making, indicating a shift from cloud-first to AI-first business models.

"The next generation of AI businesses will be built on AI, not just clouds," he added.

What should professionals do amid growing relevance of AI?

Sharing advice for professionals, Chandok said, "You and I have to bundle ourselves. If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything."

Key takeaway from Chandok's quote

The biggest takeaway from Chandok's quote is that jobs won’t vanish; they will evolve. People who adapt, learn how to use AI tools, and focus on uniquely human strengths are expected stay relevant.

AI
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaQuote of the day by Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok: ‘AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs…'
More