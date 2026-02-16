Quote of the day by Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok: ‘AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs…'

“AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs... Your job is a bundle of tasks. What AI will do is it will unbundle it.”

Amid fears that AI will replace human roles, this statement by Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok highlights a growing view across global technology and economic platforms that artificial intelligence will change the nature of work rather than eliminate jobs.

During the "AI for Disaster Management: Anticipatory, Hyperlocal, Scalable" session at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Chandok mentioned that recent rapid advancements in AI and concerns that it might replace human jobs.

What does the quote mean? Through this quote, Chandok highlights how human beings are relevant across industries and that artificial intelligence is expected to simplify their work rather than replace them.

When the quote says AI will “unbundle” jobs, it means AI will separate and automate certain tasks within a role rather than eliminate the entire role itself. For example, in a company, AI may handle reporting or scheduling, while humans focus on decision-making.

In a broader context, it involves moving toward adopting AI for certain tasks rather than job-level elimination. Essentially, the quote means that AI is unlikely to completely replace entire jobs. Instead, it will take over specific roles within those jobs.

How can AI unbundle work? According to Chandok, coding is the largest current use case for AI, and the technology is rapidly transforming software development.

"Biggest case in AI now is coding. The first use case is coding, and now it's becoming very interesting. AI is also becoming part of businesses. Digital colleagues through AI are becoming teammates in businesses," ANI quoted him as saying.

"If AI can draft a legal document, your lawyer would not be needed. We have to think about the sovereignty at the company level. We are seeking the generations of the sovereignty model," he added.

Chandok said that AI is increasingly integrated into enterprise workflows and decision-making, indicating a shift from cloud-first to AI-first business models.

"The next generation of AI businesses will be built on AI, not just clouds," he added.

What should professionals do amid growing relevance of AI? Sharing advice for professionals, Chandok said, "You and I have to bundle ourselves. If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything."

