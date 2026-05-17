Quote of the Day by Mother Teresa: 'If you judge people, you have no time to love them'

Today, the Quote of the Day is by Mother Teresa. It says: “If you judge people, you have no time to love them”

About Mother Teresa Mother Teresa, born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910 in Uskup, then part of the Ottoman Empire and now Skopje, North Macedonia, became one of the world’s most recognisable figures of service and compassion.

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At 18, she joined the Sisters of Loreto, later moved to India, and eventually founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata to serve the poor, sick, dying, and abandoned.

She received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work against poverty and distress, and was canonised as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by the Catholic Church in 2016.

Meaning of the Quote

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” — Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa’s quote is a lesson in attention. Judgement consumes mental space: it makes people focus on flaws, labels, past mistakes, appearance, background, tone, or difference.

Love, in a leadership context, does not mean sentimentality; it means patience, fairness, empathy, and the willingness to see a person fully before reducing them to one behaviour or one failure.

In business, this matters because judgement often appears as bias disguised as standards. A manager may label someone “not leadership material” because they speak differently, work quietly, ask too many questions, or made one visible mistake. Mother Teresa’s quote asks leaders to pause before turning people into fixed conclusions.

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Also Read | 5 top quotes of Mother Teresa

The strategic lesson is simple: judgement closes curiosity; empathy opens it. A leader who judges too quickly loses the chance to coach, understand, develop, and retain talent. A leader who listens first can still hold standards — but with more accuracy and humanity.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote resonates strongly because workplaces are struggling with engagement and trust. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that only 20% of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025, the lowest level since 2020, with low engagement estimated to cost the global economy $10 trillion in lost productivity.

At the same time, the skills needed at work are becoming more human as well as more technical. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 says leadership and social influence, talent management, service orientation, and customer service have all increased in relevance for organisations.

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Also Read | RSS chief targets Mother Teresa, says conversion was her main motive

A concrete example is performance management. In a stressed workplace, a leader may quickly judge a struggling employee as careless or unmotivated.

But a better leader investigates: is the issue unclear ownership, burnout, lack of training, family pressure, poor tools, or weak feedback? Mother Teresa’s quote does not ask leaders to ignore performance. It asks them to understand people before judging them.

Another Perspective

“If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” — Mother Teresa

This quote is listed by the Missionaries of Charity’s official Mother Teresa site among quotes associated with her.

Together, the two quotes create a practical leadership lesson. The first says do not waste your attention judging people. The second says begin with one concrete act of care.

In business terms, compassion should not remain a vague value. It should become action: one better conversation, one fairer review, one removed blocker, one employee helped, one customer heard.

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For leaders, this is the difference between kindness as branding and kindness as behaviour. People trust leaders not because they speak about empathy, but because they practise it when someone is struggling.

Also Read | Mother Teresa, the Chemistry Nobel and more Indian stories

How You Can Implement This Pause before labelling: Before calling someone lazy, difficult, weak, or careless, ask what evidence supports that judgement and what context may be missing.

Ask one human question first: In a difficult conversation, begin with, “Help me understand what is happening,” before moving to feedback or correction.

Separate behaviour from identity: Say, “This deadline was missed and we need to fix the process,” instead of, “You are unreliable.”

Also Read | Mother Teresa, the Chemistry Nobel and more Indian stories

Check for bias in reviews: Review whether similar behaviour is being described differently for different people — for example, “confident” for one person and “aggressive” for another.

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Coach before concluding: Give one clear improvement path with expectations, examples, support, and a timeline before writing someone off.

Protect dignity during accountability: Hold people responsible for outcomes, but do not embarrass them publicly or reduce them to their worst moment.

Final Thought

“If we really want to love, we must learn how to forgive.” — Mother Teresa

This quote is also included in collections of Mother Teresa’s sayings and captures the same moral direction as the primary line. Judgment freezes people in one version of themselves; forgiveness allows room for growth. In leadership, the strongest cultures are not those without standards, but those where standards are held with fairness, patience, and humanity.

8. References

> Nobel Prize — Mother Teresa biographical profile, early life, missionary calling, and 1979 Nobel Peace Prize.

>Nobel Prize — Mother Teresa facts page, including birth, death, and Nobel Peace Prize details.

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>Goodreads — Quote page for “If you judge people, you have no time to love them,” marked as attributed-no-source.

>Missionaries of Charity / Mother Teresa official site — Quote collection including related service and love quotes.

>Gallup — State of the Global Workplace 2026, employee engagement and productivity findings.

>World Economic Forum — Future of Jobs Report 2025, skills outlook on leadership, social influence, service orientation, and talent management.

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