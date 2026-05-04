Quote of the Day by PM Modi: ‘Na mai aaya hun, na mujhe kisi ne bheja hai, Maa Ganga ne...’

May 5, 2026, marks a significant day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has not only emerged as the single-largest party in West Bengal, but is also poised to win over 200 of the 293 assembly constituencies in the state.

On the occasion, PM Modi welcomed "bhay-mukt" Bengal and said the five states — Assam, Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which went to polls in 2026 — “showed why India is the mother of democracy.”

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He also recalled his remark from 2013, when he was first nominated for the prime minister's post on a BJP ticket:

"Na mai aaya hun, na mujhe kisi ne bheja hai, Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai." - PM Modi

PM Modi's remarks could be roughly translated as: “I have not come on my own, nor has anyone sent me — Mother Ganga has called me.”

Addressing the gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening, PM Modi said, "When the BJP gave me the opportunity to be the contender for the PM post in 2013, and when I went to Kashi to file nomination, reporters had surrounded me. At that moment, a voice from my heart echoed, and I told them: Na mai aaya hun, na mujhe kisi ne bheja hai, Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai."

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Also Read | BJP celebrates West Bengal win with jhalmuri, rasgullas and street festivities

The BJP's victory in Bengal is a historic one as the state was once dominated by the Left before Mamata Banerjee's TMC took over a decade ago. Mamata Banerjee had first come to power as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 20, 2011, after ending a long rule by the Left government.

In the 2026 West Bengal Elections, history was scripted again when the Election Commission's data for the West Bengal Elections showed the BJP winning a whopping 206 seats, comfortably crossing the 148 majority mark.

The TMC, meanwhile, won 44 of the 81 seats it was leading as of 8 pm on Monday.

Counting of votes was taken up on Monday, May 4, for assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP has also improved its performance in Keralam.

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Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in