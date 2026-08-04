Quote of the Day by Prashant Kishor: ‘You need 4Ms to win an election. Messenger, message, missionaries & …’

“...you need 4Ms to win an election. First is a messenger who can communicate with the people, then comes the message. Third, are the missionaries, and last is the mechanics, which is the political campaign.” — Prashant Kishor

LiveMint's quote of the day by Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, who made a historic electoral debut on Monday, winning the by-poll for Bihar's prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency.

Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the 4Ms outlined by Prashant Kishor for winning elections? ⌵ Prashant Kishor's 4Ms for winning elections include the Messenger (the leader), the Message (the campaign narrative), the Missionaries (grassroots supporters), and the Mechanics (operational execution). These elements must work together for electoral success. 2 Why is grassroots mobilization (Missionaries) still critical in modern elections? ⌵ Despite the rise of digital campaigning, grassroots mobilization remains essential in large democracies like India, as it allows parties to connect directly with voters and manage turnout in local constituencies. 3 How does the Message impact a political campaign according to Kishor? ⌵ The Message represents the campaign's core theme and must be clear, relatable, and tailored to address the electorate's grievances or aspirations to resonate effectively with voters. 4 How did Prashant Kishor apply the 4Ms in his own electoral campaign? ⌵ Prashant Kishor acted as the Messenger by presenting a vision centered on governance and economic development, while building his base of Missionaries through grassroots campaigns, ultimately utilizing Mechanics to successfully win the Bankipur assembly by-election. 5 When did Prashant Kishor first announce the concept of the 4Ms? ⌵ Prashant Kishor first announced the concept of the 4Ms on December 21, 2021, during an episode of the talk show 'Frankly Speaking' on Times Now.

The victory of Kishor, whose fledgling Jan Suraaj Party had failed to open its account in the 2025 assembly election in Bihar, came as a rude shock for the BJP, which held the seat for over three decades - since 1995.

What does the quote mean? In this quote, Prashant Kishor breaks down the anatomy of a successful political campaign into four essential pillars, which he calls the "4Ms." It is a strategic blueprint that argues electoral success requires a combination of leadership, narrative, grassroots support, and operational execution.

Here's what each "M" represents:

The Messenger (The Leader) : This is the face of the campaign or the political party. The messenger must be a credible, charismatic figure who can build trust and establish a genuine emotional connection with the voters. Without a strong messenger, even the best ideas often go unheard.

: This is the face of the campaign or the political party. The messenger must be a credible, charismatic figure who can build trust and establish a genuine emotional connection with the voters. Without a strong messenger, even the best ideas often go unheard. The Message (The Narrative) : This is the campaign's core theme, promise, or ideology. It encompasses the manifesto, the slogans, and the vision for the future. The message must be clear, relatable, and tailored to address the specific grievances or aspirations of the electorate.

: This is the campaign's core theme, promise, or ideology. It encompasses the manifesto, the slogans, and the vision for the future. The message must be clear, relatable, and tailored to address the specific grievances or aspirations of the electorate. The Missionaries (The Cadre) : These are the grassroots party workers, volunteers, and ground-level supporters. Kishor refers to them as "missionaries" because they must possess a deep, almost religious belief in the messenger and the message. They act as foot soldiers, taking the campaign directly to the voters' doorsteps and mobilising support at the local level.

: These are the grassroots party workers, volunteers, and ground-level supporters. Kishor refers to them as "missionaries" because they must possess a deep, almost religious belief in the messenger and the message. They act as foot soldiers, taking the campaign directly to the voters' doorsteps and mobilising support at the local level. The Mechanics (The Operations): This is the logistical and tactical engine of the campaign. It includes data analytics, social media management, rally organisation, booth management on voting day, and resource allocation. It is the science of turning public support into actual votes cast in the ballot box.

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Kishor's quote emphasises that a political campaign cannot rely on a single element to win. A popular leader (Messenger) will fail without a strong organisation (Mechanics) and dedicated workers (Missionaries).

Similarly, great data analytics (Mechanics) are useless without a compelling narrative (Message) to sell to the public. To win an election, all four elements must work in perfect synchronisation.

How is it applicable today? Prashant Kishor's "4Ms" framework remains highly relevant today because it accurately maps the blueprint of modern, professionalised election campaigns. In a hyper-connected and highly competitive political environment, relying on just one element is no longer enough to secure victory.

Here is why the framework continues to define the contemporary political landscape:

Professionalisation of Politics (Mechanics) : Elections are no longer run solely on gut feeling or traditional rallies. Today's campaigns require highly sophisticated operations, including big data analytics, localised social media targeting, and precise booth-level management.

: Elections are no longer run solely on gut feeling or traditional rallies. Today's campaigns require highly sophisticated operations, including big data analytics, localised social media targeting, and precise booth-level management. Power of Grassroots Mobilisation (Missionaries) : Despite the digital boom, elections in diverse and vast democracies like India are still won on the ground. A strong cadre of dedicated workers is essential to bypass digital echo chambers, manage last-mile voter turnout, and deliver the party's narrative directly to everyday voters.

: Despite the digital boom, elections in diverse and vast democracies like India are still won on the ground. A strong cadre of dedicated workers is essential to bypass digital echo chambers, manage last-mile voter turnout, and deliver the party's narrative directly to everyday voters. Shift to Personality-Driven Politics (Messenger & Message): Modern elections have become increasingly "presidential" in nature. Voters often align with a charismatic, trustworthy leader (the Messenger) who delivers a clear, relatable vision for the future (the Message) that cuts through the chaos of competing political noise.

The most compelling proof of the quote's current relevance is that Kishor is actively testing it himself.