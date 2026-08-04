Quote of the Day by Prashant Kishor: ‘You need 4Ms to win an election. Messenger, message, missionaries & …’

“...you need 4Ms to win an election. First is a messenger who can communicate with the people, then comes the message. Third, are the missionaries, and last is the mechanics, which is the political campaign.” — Prashant Kishor
LiveMint's quote of the day by Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, who made a historic electoral debut on Monday, winning the by-poll for Bihar's prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency.
Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes.
Quick answers to key questions
Prashant Kishor's 4Ms for winning elections include the Messenger (the leader), the Message (the campaign narrative), the Missionaries (grassroots supporters), and the Mechanics (operational execution). These elements must work together for electoral success.
Despite the rise of digital campaigning, grassroots mobilization remains essential in large democracies like India, as it allows parties to connect directly with voters and manage turnout in local constituencies.
The Message represents the campaign's core theme and must be clear, relatable, and tailored to address the electorate's grievances or aspirations to resonate effectively with voters.
Prashant Kishor acted as the Messenger by presenting a vision centered on governance and economic development, while building his base of Missionaries through grassroots campaigns, ultimately utilizing Mechanics to successfully win the Bankipur assembly by-election.
Prashant Kishor first announced the concept of the 4Ms on December 21, 2021, during an episode of the talk show 'Frankly Speaking' on Times Now.
The victory of Kishor, whose fledgling Jan Suraaj Party had failed to open its account in the 2025 assembly election in Bihar, came as a rude shock for the BJP, which held the seat for over three decades - since 1995.
In this quote, Prashant Kishor breaks down the anatomy of a successful political campaign into four essential pillars, which he calls the "4Ms." It is a strategic blueprint that argues electoral success requires a combination of leadership, narrative, grassroots support, and operational execution.
Here's what each "M" represents:
Kishor's quote emphasises that a political campaign cannot rely on a single element to win. A popular leader (Messenger) will fail without a strong organisation (Mechanics) and dedicated workers (Missionaries).
Similarly, great data analytics (Mechanics) are useless without a compelling narrative (Message) to sell to the public. To win an election, all four elements must work in perfect synchronisation.
Prashant Kishor's "4Ms" framework remains highly relevant today because it accurately maps the blueprint of modern, professionalised election campaigns. In a hyper-connected and highly competitive political environment, relying on just one element is no longer enough to secure victory.
Here is why the framework continues to define the contemporary political landscape:
The most compelling proof of the quote's current relevance is that Kishor is actively testing it himself.
Prashant Kishor made this statement on 21 December 2021, during an episode of the talk show "Frankly Speaking". The interview was hosted by Editor Navika Kumar and aired on the Times Now television news channel.
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