Quote of the Day by Sonam Wangchuk— ‘My journey has been driven by empathy…’

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's long-standing emphasis on empathy and public service has come back into focus as he continues his indefinite hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system. The 59-year-old activist entered the 17th day of his fast on Tuesday, with concerns mounting over his health as the ongoing Cockroach Janta Protest (CJP) completed 25 days.

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Quote by Sonam Wangchuk "My journey has mainly been driven by empathy towards people who I thought were suffering."

The quote reflects the philosophy that has shaped Wangchuk's work over the years as an educator, innovator and climate activist. It also offers context to his decision to join the ongoing agitation on June 28, where he has remained on an indefinite hunger strike in support of students protesting alleged examination irregularities.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party during their protests? ⌵ The main demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families of students affected by alleged exam irregularities, and accountability over systemic education failures. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk begin his indefinite hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike in response to alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system, to support students protesting these issues. 3 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health been affected during his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's health has deteriorated significantly during the hunger strike; he has lost 8.5 kg and is experiencing muscle loss and immense pain. 4 What is the significance of the upcoming 'Chalo Sansad' march planned by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ The 'Chalo Sansad' march aims to raise awareness of their demands and gather public support for education reforms as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. 5 Should the government engage in dialogue with the Cockroach Janta Party and Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Yes, there is a growing appeal for the government to engage in dialogue, as many believe it is crucial for addressing the educational concerns raised by Wangchuk and the protest group.

According to a health update shared by the CJP, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his fast, while his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg. The outfit said his health has continued to deteriorate, adding that he has now begun losing muscle mass.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk stays on hunger strike amid growing calls to end fast

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several people had urged Wangchuk to end the fast, but he remained resolute.

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"Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue'," Dipke said in a post on X.

The protest, which began on June 20, is being held under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Protest. Wangchuk joined the agitation eight days later and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system. It has also sought ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with alleged examination irregularities in NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations.

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As part of its next phase of agitation, the outfit has announced a peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. It has also launched a missed-call campaign, urging supporters to register for the march.

The CJP has maintained that its demands remain unchanged, calling for accountability over the alleged examination irregularities, the Education Minister's resignation and financial assistance for affected families. The organisation has also urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the protesters.

As Wangchuk's hunger strike enters its 17th day, attention remains focused on his deteriorating health as well as the demands raised by the protesters, with the planned Parliament march expected to mark the next stage of the agitation.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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