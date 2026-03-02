Quote of the Day: Indira Gandhi on why dialogue matters in war – ‘You cannot shake hands …’

India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, remains one of the most formidable political figures in the country’s history. Known for her steely resolve, political acumen and uncompromising leadership style, Gandhi earned the sobriquet of the “Iron Lady of India”. Born on 19 November 1917 to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, she went on to become the second-longest serving Prime Minister of the country. Her tenure was marked by decisive geopolitical moves, the Green Revolution, and an aggressive push against poverty. She was assassinated on 31 October 1984.

In Quote of the Day, we look at one of Indira Gandhi’s most enduring lines: “You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.”

What does the quote mean? At first glance, the quote appears almost self-explanatory. Yet, like many of Gandhi’s statements, it carries layered political and moral meaning. Delivered in a 1982 interview, the remark captures a fundamental truth about diplomacy and conflict resolution: peace is impossible without openness.

A clenched fist symbolises aggression, hostility and refusal to yield. A handshake, on the other hand, requires an open hand — a willingness to engage, listen and negotiate. Gandhi’s words suggest that dialogue cannot begin when parties approach a conflict determined only to fight. War, in this framing, is not merely the result of opposing interests, but of hardened attitudes that leave no room for conversation.

The quote underscores the importance of diplomacy, compromise and mutual recognition. It argues that meaningful progress — whether between nations or individuals — demands openness. Without it, confrontation becomes inevitable.

The relevance of this message is evident in the current war spreading across the Middle East. Following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes, the region has witnessed a rapid escalation. Iran has launched missiles and drones across multiple countries, while Israel, the US and allied forces have continued military operations. Hezbollah’s entry into the conflict has further widened the scope of violence, raising fears of a prolonged regional war.

As military actions intensify and rhetoric hardens on all sides, diplomatic channels appear increasingly fragile. Each escalation deepens mistrust, making compromise politically difficult. Gandhi’s warning resonates here: as long as fists remain clenched through threats, retaliation and absolutist positions, the possibility of dialogue — and therefore peace — remains out of reach.

The quote is not confined to geopolitics alone. It applies equally to personal relationships, workplaces and communities. Conflicts between individuals often escalate when communication breaks down and positions become rigid. While these may not lead to literal wars, the principle remains unchanged — without dialogue, confrontation grows.