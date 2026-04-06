Infosys founder Narayana Murthy once shared his belief explaining that growth involves discomfort and change as he urged individuals to embrace transformation rather than remain stagnant in limiting situations.

Quote of the Day: Narayana Murthy's words of wisdom on embracing change — "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.”

According to the billionaire businessman, growth may be uncomfortable, but it is essential to avoid stagnation and embrace change for personal and professional development.

Born in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka Born on 20 August 1946 in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, to high school teacher Nagavara Ramarao and Padavathamma, he was brought up in a Kannada speaking middle-class Deshastha Madhva Brahmin family. He graduated from National Institute of Engineering and in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He secured master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in 1969.

Narayana Murthy was honoured with an honorary degree by Lancaster University in 2007.

He joined IIM Ahmedabad as a research associate and later worked as the chief systems programmer. Following work experience with India's first time-sharing computer system, he designed and implemented a BASIC interpreter for Electronics Corporation of India Limited. After his first business venture Softronics failed, he joined Patni Computer Systems in Pune.

The rise of Infosys It was in 1981, he co-founded Infosys with six colleagues by making a modest investment. He served as its chief executive officer (CEO) from 1981 to 2002 and as the chairman from 2002 to 2011. Under his leadership, the company grew as one of India’s largest and most respected global IT firms.

Initially, Infosys made hardware products like electronic telex machines and keyboard concentrators until the 1991 economic liberalisation of India. Soon after this watershed moment, it came to be recognised as a company that dealt in custom software development, information technology, business consulting, and outsourcing services.