Infosys founder Narayana Murthy once shared his belief explaining that growth involves discomfort and change as he urged individuals to embrace transformation rather than remain stagnant in limiting situations.

Quote of the Day: Narayana Murthy's words of wisdom on embracing change — "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.”

According to the billionaire businessman, growth may be uncomfortable, but it is essential to avoid stagnation and embrace change for personal and professional development.

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Born in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka Born on 20 August 1946 in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, to high school teacher Nagavara Ramarao and Padavathamma, he was brought up in a Kannada speaking middle-class Deshastha Madhva Brahmin family. He graduated from National Institute of Engineering and in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He secured master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in 1969.

Narayana Murthy was honoured with an honorary degree by Lancaster University in 2007.

He joined IIM Ahmedabad as a research associate and later worked as the chief systems programmer. Following work experience with India's first time-sharing computer system, he designed and implemented a BASIC interpreter for Electronics Corporation of India Limited. After his first business venture Softronics failed, he joined Patni Computer Systems in Pune.

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The rise of Infosys It was in 1981, he co-founded Infosys with six colleagues by making a modest investment. He served as its chief executive officer (CEO) from 1981 to 2002 and as the chairman from 2002 to 2011. Under his leadership, the company grew as one of India’s largest and most respected global IT firms.

Initially, Infosys made hardware products like electronic telex machines and keyboard concentrators until the 1991 economic liberalisation of India. Soon after this watershed moment, it came to be recognised as a company that dealt in custom software development, information technology, business consulting, and outsourcing services.

Top quotes by Narayana Murthy If England became a world power, it was because of the industrial revolution.

Hinduism has an enormous capacity to absorb from outside influences and accept it in a peaceful and steady manner without perturbing the system.

We all, as engineers, doctors, have a big responsibility to bring smiles on the faces of suffering humanity.

Often times I have been asked about the attributes for success, and I have said that you need two attributes for succeeding as an entrepreneur: one, courage, second, luck.

Effective use of technology is important to deliver healthcare. By leveraging technology, you can bring down lack of access and cost of healthcare.

Rahul Gandhi is very idealistic and a very decent human being. He has real concerns for the downtrodden.

Infosys is an absolute meritocracy. Even in a meritocracy, other things being equal, you have to give opportunity to the more experienced candidate.

My personal view is that organisations have a capacity to throw up extraordinary leaders to suit the occasion.

If longevity is the best index to measure a company, a basic requirement is the ability of the corporation to generate new and new leaders.

I've always enjoyed mathematics. It is the most precise and concise way of expressing any idea.

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