Mumbai: To diversify its content offerings, QYOU Media India has partnered with Bollywood Hungama to launch a new connected TV (CTV) channel called BH Live TV Powered by QYOU Media. Set to debut in this quarter, the channel will mark the addition of Bollywood content to QYOU Media India's multi-genre FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel content library.

The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies, including social media presence and Bollywood Hungama's widely visited Bollywood portal, the company said. It also said it aims to make this the go-to channel for the latest news and gossip from Bollywood and the wider entertainment industry. The channel can be accessed via the Q Play+ app, and on connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, and those from Xiaomi, TCL, OnePlus and others.

The driving force behind this collaboration is the growth of the CTV industry, the company said. Over the past 18 months, the CTV market in India has tripled in size, with an estimated 60 million households expected to use connected TVs by 2025. While still in its infancy in India, the CTV industry has flourished globally, generating $25.9 billion of ad revenue in 2023, according to Group M's midyear forecast. The introduction of AI-driven recommendation engines, automatic content recognition (ACR), and data-driven TV performance across CTV platforms are expected to dominate television viewership and ad revenue growth. In the past year, smart TVs accounted for over 90% of all television sales in India.

Krishna Menon, COO of QYOU Media India, said, “In an era where connected TV is becoming an integral part of entertainment, we at QYOU Media India continue to recognize the importance of innovation in the FAST category. We aim to curate channels that cater to the varied interests of our audiences, and the collaboration with Bollywood Hungama is a fantastic addition to our portfolio. With this new channel, we aim to further solidify our position in the CTV space."

Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Entertainment, added, “This partnership is poised to introduce an exciting new dimension of entertainment for viewers. In today's landscape, where connected TVs are a vital part of the experience, we recognize the need for innovation in the FAST category. Our goal is to curate channels that cater to our viewers' diverse interests, and this collaboration is a significant addition to our content offerings."

