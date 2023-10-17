QYOU Media India partners with Bollywood Hungama for ad-supported streaming channel
Over the past 18 months the connected-TV market in India has tripled in size, with an estimated 60 million households expected to use by CTVs 2025
Mumbai: To diversify its content offerings, QYOU Media India has partnered with Bollywood Hungama to launch a new connected TV (CTV) channel called BH Live TV Powered by QYOU Media. Set to debut in this quarter, the channel will mark the addition of Bollywood content to QYOU Media India's multi-genre FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel content library.