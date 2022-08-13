PowerGrid Corporation on Saturday announced that R K Tyagi has assumed charge as its director of operations. As per the regulatory filing by the company, “R K Tyagi has assumed the charge of post of Director (Operations), POWERGRID on 12th August, 2022 till the date of his superannuation i.e. March 31, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier." Notably, RK Tyagi, 56, is an electrical engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh and has completed MTech in Energy Studies from IIT Delhi and he has work experience of over 32 years in power transmission system, out of which over 26 years are in operation and maintenance (O&M) of sub-stations and transmission lines at various key positions in premier CPSUs in the power sector such as PowerGrid and NTPC, news agency PTI report said.

Meanwhile, just last month, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust posted about 84 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹213.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by higher income and the company had clocked ₹116.5 crore profit after tax during the April-June quarter of 2021-22, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT/Trust) said in a regulatory filing. Its total income during April-June 2022-23 rose to ₹331.4 crore from ₹179.7 crore in the year-ago period and expenses were at ₹106.5 crore compared to ₹55.1 crore a year ago.

In another development, in June this year, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power in association with the Ministry of Ayush, celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga-2022, at Rakhigarhi, Hisar, Haryana. "Hundreds of students and local public participated in this mega effort of practising Yoga together in the presence of Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries," read a Powergrid statement.

Rakhigarhi is one of the 75 iconic sites selected by the Government of India for conducting mass yoga sessions as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the event, the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was telecast live from Mysuru through LED screens, as per news agency ANI report.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)