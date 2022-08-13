R K Tyagi takes charge as director of operations at PowerGrid

PowerGrid Corporation on Saturday announced that R K Tyagi has assumed charge as its director of operations. As per the regulatory filing by the company, “R K Tyagi has assumed the charge of post of Director (Operations), POWERGRID on 12th August, 2022 till the date of his superannuation i.e. March 31, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier." Notably, RK Tyagi, 56, is an electrical engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh and has completed MTech in Energy Studies from IIT Delhi and he has work experience of over 32 years in power transmission system, out of which over 26 years are in operation and maintenance (O&M) of sub-stations and transmission lines at various key positions in premier CPSUs in the power sector such as PowerGrid and NTPC, news agency PTI report said.

