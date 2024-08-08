Arbitration Act needs an insight: Attorney General Venkataramani

  • Pendency of lawsuits is a major issue in Indian courts, and impedes ease of doing business

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published8 Aug 2024, 09:05 PM IST
R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India.
R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India.

New Delhi: The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, one of the country's key out-of-court dispute resolution laws, needs “more insight”, attorney general R. Venkataramani said on Thursday, indicating possible amendments in the near future.

When asked on the sidelines of an event about whether the Arbitration Act, which has been amended by the Union government at least thrice till date, needs an overhaul, Venkataramani said, "I will not call it an overhaul, but it needs an insight."

India's out-of-court dispute resolution laws, which include the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, the Mediation Act, and the Commercial Courts Act, among others are instrumental in increasing ease of doing business in the world's fastest growing economy by reducing pendency of lawsuits.

The attorney general's statement came after a controversial finance ministry advisory asking central and state governments as well as public sector enterprises to avoid engaging in arbitration if the disputed amount was over 10 crore.

Also read | Expert committee submits final report on arbitration reforms

The 3 July advisory asked government litigants to try mediation instead, due to high costs and longer disposal times in arbitration. 

Currently, pendency of lawsuits is a major issue in Indian courts, thus creating a conducive atmosphere for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms like arbitration and mediation to become a panacea.

“There are over 50 million pending cases in Indian courts, and the government is a litigant in 70% of these cases,” said Lalit Bhasin, president, Society of Indian Law Firms on Thursday. Bhasin's statements are in consonance with data from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a government website indicating the pendency of lawsuits in various courts in the country. 

Also read | Law minister Meghwal kicks off work on new national litigation policy

The union government kicked off a new national litigation policy earlier this year to assess the status of pending lawsuits where the central government was a party, and create a road map to reduce costs. 

The attorney general's views align with the law minister's vision to make India an arbitration hub. Parties who want to resolve disputes using arbitration and mediation prefer going to London and Singapore, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had explained in his inaugural address after taking office in June this year. "Why should they go there when they can do it here?" he had said in the address. 

Legal reforms linked to Economic growth

Reducing pendency and roping in corporate participation by increasing ease of doing business in the country was the law ministry's primary agenda, Meghwal had said. 

Having ease of doing business is a key indicator of economic development, as per the now-discontinued Doing Business Report (DBR) by the World Bank, which was last published in 2020.

The DBR ranked countries according to the ease of doing business score, of which some weight was on efficiency in enforcement of contracts within an economy. In essence, if disputes are resolved faster, a country is likely to have higher ease of doing business.

Also read | Arbitration pros resist govt.'s advisory favouring mediation over arbitration

Speaking at an event about the impact of supreme court judgments on the economy in the national capital on Thursday, Venkataramani said there is a need for an institute focused on the intersection of law and economy. 

“There should be a national institute of law and economics, which will be a central institution,” he said. 

This institute would help law better the condition of the economy and propel the country towards becoming a developed nation, Venkataramani said. 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 09:05 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaArbitration Act needs an insight: Attorney General Venkataramani

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue