R Venkataramani is the new Attorney General of India: 5 facts
Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years. The announcement came on Wednesday, two days before current AG KK Venugopal's term ends.
He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.
Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29. Venugopal had expressed his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post due to his advanced age.
- R Venkataramani served as the court's receiver in Amrapali case, also appeared in recent Hijab row case in Supreme Court of India
-R Venkataramani has over 4 decades of legal practice experience. He had formerly served as a member of the Law Commission of India.
-The next Attorney General for India joined the chambers of late Constitutional expert PP Rao in 1979. Later he was designated as senior advocate by Supreme Court of India in 1997
-He served as special senior counsel for various Central government departments in Supreme Court of India, High Courts from 2004 to 2010
-He also appeared as Supreme Court's counsel in matters pertaining to the service conditions of employees of the Court
