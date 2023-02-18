Raahgiri Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sunday. Details here
Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions for Connaught Place in anticipation of Raahgiri day on Sunday
Delhi Police has announced that traffic restrictions will be in place on the Inner Circle of Connaught Place for three hours on Sunday morning owing to "Raahgiri Day". Raahgir day is returning to Delhi after a Covid-19-induced gap of 3 years.
