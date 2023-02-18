Delhi Police has announced that traffic restrictions will be in place on the Inner Circle of Connaught Place for three hours on Sunday morning owing to "Raahgiri Day". Raahgir day is returning to Delhi after a Covid-19-induced gap of 3 years.

On Sunday, Connaught Place's streets will be closed to cars, allowing citizens to partake in a range of activities, including yoga, Zumba, sports, games, music, and dance, as well as educational programs on subjects such as road safety, walkability, and women's safety.

Raahgir day aims to create sustainable and safer cities with a focus on sustainable mobility. The event is being organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council in partnership with the Delhi Police, the Raahgiri Foundation, and the Sustainable Mobility Network, with Nagarro as the CSR partner.

"Raahgiri Day is a way to experientially show people that streets are not just made for cars, by reclaiming our streets and using them for community leisure activities. It is a day that inspires people to collectively reimagine and reinvent the street as a public space and as the heart of every community," an NDMC official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The event is anticipated to draw a large crowd, and traffic congestion may occur due to the heavy vehicular load on the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. As a result, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 6.30 am to 10 am on Sunday, and no vehicular traffic will be permitted on the Inner Circle or on any of the radial roads leading from the Outer Circle to the Inner Circle, Connaught Place.

As per the Delhi Police advisory, vehicles will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on the roundabout Connaught Circus and vehicles that are parked on roundabout Connaught Circle without designated parking or that are parked improperly shall be towed away.

Vehicles can be parked at DLF Multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg or at the Outer CC Parking lots, Connaught Place.

(With inputs from Agencies)