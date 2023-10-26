Raahgiri Foundation is going to organise Raahgiri Day scheduled for October 29, at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions, blocked routes, and parking.

Date, Time

The entry of motorists into the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, New Delhi will be restricted from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM on October 29.

In the vicinity of the Inner Circle, Connaught Place, the following traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented:

Traffic restrictions

Please note that no vehicles will be granted access to any of the radial roads leading from the Outer Circle to the Inner Circle, Connaught Place.

No parking areas

Parking or stopping of vehicles will not be permitted on R/A Connaught Circle. Visitor vehicles will also not be allowed to be parked on R/A Connaught Circle.

Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations will be towed and subjected to penalties for improper parking and disobeying lawful instructions. These towed vehicles will be relocated to Kali Bari Pit.

Parking options

DLF Multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and outer CC Parking slots in Connaught Place should be considered while parking during Raahgiri Day in the morning hours.

Raahgiri Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that aims to advance sustainable mobility, foster active and champion healthier lifestyles and safer roadways. Raahgiri Day is a car-free citizen initiative to promote healthy living and aims to connect communities by reclaiming city streets and public spaces.

It aims to make streets vehicle and congestion-free for public so that people can imagine the role they play and in our lives and be constructive to think of alternate designs and arrangements towards a more productive approach to lead life. A number of activities ranging from walking, running, cycling, skating, street games, music band, painting, dancing, performing arts, yoga, aerobics, Zumba and others will be organised.

To communicate with the public and share information about events and outreach, the foundation primarily utilises Instagram and Twitter handle.

