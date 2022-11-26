Rabi acreage rises 7.2% YoY to 35.8 million hectare

With favourable soil moisture condition, better live water storage position and comfortable availability of fertilisers across the country, Rabi crops area coverage is likely to accelerate further in the coming days
New Delhi: The total area sown under Rabi crops has reached 35.85 million hectare as of 25 November, 7.2% higher than the acreage during the corresponding period of last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The total area sown under Rabi crops has reached 35.85 million hectare as of 25 November, 7.2% higher than the acreage during the corresponding period of last year.
A statement from the agriculture ministry said, “As on 25.11.2022, total area sown under Rabi crops reported was 358.59 lakh ha (which is 57% of the normal Rabi area) as compared to 334.46 lakh ha of the corresponding period of last year," it said.
A statement from the agriculture ministry said, “As on 25.11.2022, total area sown under Rabi crops reported was 358.59 lakh ha (which is 57% of the normal Rabi area) as compared to 334.46 lakh ha of the corresponding period of last year," it said.
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed satisfaction that so far, area coverage reported under wheat has touched 152.88 lakh hectare as compared to 138.35 lakh hectare of the corresponding period of last year, as major wheat growing states have reported increased area coverage. For wheat, there is an increase in area coverage by 14.53 lakh hectare over last year and this has been the highest ever since last four years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed satisfaction that so far, area coverage reported under wheat has touched 152.88 lakh hectare as compared to 138.35 lakh hectare of the corresponding period of last year, as major wheat growing states have reported increased area coverage. For wheat, there is an increase in area coverage by 14.53 lakh hectare over last year and this has been the highest ever since last four years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With favourable soil moisture condition, better live water storage position and comfortable availability of fertilisers across the country, Rabi crops area coverage is likely to accelerate further in the coming days, the statement said.
With favourable soil moisture condition, better live water storage position and comfortable availability of fertilisers across the country, Rabi crops area coverage is likely to accelerate further in the coming days, the statement said.
“Present live water storage in 143 important reservoirs across the country is 149.49 Billion Cubic Meter (week ending 24th November, 2022) which is 106 percent of the corresponding period of last year and 119 percent of average storage of last 10 years of the corresponding period. Soil moisture condition during 15-21 November, 2022 is more than the average of the past 7 years of the corresponding period in most of the districts," it said. Availability of fertilizers against requirement for Rabi season is also comfortable across the country, according to the ministry.
“Present live water storage in 143 important reservoirs across the country is 149.49 Billion Cubic Meter (week ending 24th November, 2022) which is 106 percent of the corresponding period of last year and 119 percent of average storage of last 10 years of the corresponding period. Soil moisture condition during 15-21 November, 2022 is more than the average of the past 7 years of the corresponding period in most of the districts," it said. Availability of fertilizers against requirement for Rabi season is also comfortable across the country, according to the ministry.