Rabi acreage rises 7.2% YoY to 35.8 million hectare

“Present live water storage in 143 important reservoirs across the country is 149.49 Billion Cubic Meter (week ending 24th November, 2022) which is 106 percent of the corresponding period of last year and 119 percent of average storage of last 10 years of the corresponding period. Soil moisture condition during 15-21 November, 2022 is more than the average of the past 7 years of the corresponding period in most of the districts," it said. Availability of fertilizers against requirement for Rabi season is also comfortable across the country, according to the ministry.